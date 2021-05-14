Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,473 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.