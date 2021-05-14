Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 724 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after buying an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $299.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.35 and a 200-day moving average of $276.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.52 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

