389 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $810.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $867.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $875.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.83 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $604.96 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

