Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,147,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,581 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth $5,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $5,610,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth about $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

CCIV stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

