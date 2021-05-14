Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zomedica by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 59,870 shares during the last quarter.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $67,665.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,665.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,632,776 shares of company stock worth $1,892,076 over the last quarter.

Shares of Zomedica stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18. Zomedica Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

