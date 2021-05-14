Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to $54.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGGZF. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.11. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

