TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Danske raised TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

TGSGY remained flat at $$16.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

