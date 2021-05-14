FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upped their target price on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

LON:FRP traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 124.80 ($1.63). 584,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.48. FRP Advisory Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a market capitalization of £303.50 million and a P/E ratio of 34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

