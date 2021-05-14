Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given New C$38.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$38.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.75.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.97. 76,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.91. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$10.48 and a 12 month high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

