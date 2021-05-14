Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Dye & Durham in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dye & Durham from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

DYNDF stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

