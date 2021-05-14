Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%.

NASDAQ GEVO traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 922,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,697,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial upped their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

