Analysts Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Price Target at €8.86

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.16 ($10.78).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDF. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ETR:SDF traded down €0.56 ($0.66) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.10 ($11.88). 1,497,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 52 week high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

