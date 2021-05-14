Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,039 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL opened at $131.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $138.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

