Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $237.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $242.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average of $210.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

