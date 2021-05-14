Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 24 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $471.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $215.52 and a 52 week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,449 shares of company stock worth $25,872,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

