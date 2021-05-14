Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. Vectrus updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.550-4.850 EPS.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

