Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

NX stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $892.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 23,605 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $584,223.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 251,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,780 shares of company stock worth $2,039,054 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,670,000 after purchasing an additional 420,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 66,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

