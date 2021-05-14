Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

JCS opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $58.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.09. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Communications Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Communications Systems by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Communications Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Communications Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Communications Systems (JCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.