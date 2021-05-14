BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $29.53

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.53, but opened at $28.55. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 2,939 shares.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $995.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $548,171.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,468.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,640 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $192,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,313 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,755.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.