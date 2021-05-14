Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) PT Lowered to $17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:GLT opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $650.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 353,486 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 918,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 210,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 74,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 634,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 102,771 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

