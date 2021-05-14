Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Given New $2,000.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its price target increased by BWS Financial from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $30.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,657.24 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,588.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,040.02.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

