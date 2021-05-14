Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 1,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $639,520. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

