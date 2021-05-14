Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.35. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Shares of PLNT traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.73. 11,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

