CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. 21,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,148. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $51.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.