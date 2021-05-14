Vesper (VSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $101.44 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $31.56 or 0.00061715 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vesper has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $101.44 million and $6.32 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00085812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.73 or 0.00621411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00237846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005034 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.20 or 0.01093679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.21 or 0.01209080 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,214,622 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.