Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Roth Capital from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 249.69% from the stock’s current price.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

