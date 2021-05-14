ChemoCentryx’s (CCXI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of CCXI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,135. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $721.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,243,758.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

