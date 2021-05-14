BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBIO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.30.

NASDAQ BBIO traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.87. 10,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). Research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,464,000 after buying an additional 397,407 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,827,000 after buying an additional 92,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,438,000 after buying an additional 453,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,313,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

