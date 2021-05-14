Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.23.

Shares of ADSK traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.18. 27,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,249. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.69 and its 200-day moving average is $283.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

