Centrality Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.64 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Centrality has a market cap of $100.17 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00091640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.88 or 0.01208439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00069005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00113714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00064213 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

