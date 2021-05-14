S.Finance (SFG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.21 Million

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00004750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 78.7% against the dollar. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $206,877.59 and $2.21 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00091212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.49 or 0.01223286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00068825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00113991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00063487 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

