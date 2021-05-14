Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of CMBM stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 167.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $4,013,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

