Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.86

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.