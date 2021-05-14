Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

