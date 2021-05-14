Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 5.81% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

PXQ opened at $80.28 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $92.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

