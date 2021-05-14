Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $670,000 Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00. Also, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,652,550 over the last three months. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of EXPI opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.