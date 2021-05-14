Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $541,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29. The company has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.