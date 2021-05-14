Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.57 and a 200-day moving average of $208.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $371,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,572 shares of company stock valued at $95,775,883. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

