Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.49.
Silver Crest Acquisition Company Profile
