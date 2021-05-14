Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).
RR traded down GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 104.30 ($1.36). 31,058,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The stock has a market cap of £8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.15.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
