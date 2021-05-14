Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

RR traded down GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 104.30 ($1.36). 31,058,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The stock has a market cap of £8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.15.

In related news, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £977.91 ($1,277.65). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,674 shares of company stock valued at $293,823.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

