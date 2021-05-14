Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Down 3.8%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 25,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 132,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.