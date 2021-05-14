Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.88

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 183499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.