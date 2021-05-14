Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 6.7% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.50. 4,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,853,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,546 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

