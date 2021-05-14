Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $3.30 Million Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FireEye by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in FireEye by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 86,392 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.