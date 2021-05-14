Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $1,923,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,312 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.04.

ZS stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.17 and its 200 day moving average is $183.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

