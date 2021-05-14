Better Money Decisions LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,144.1% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 94,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 86,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,751,000.

Shares of PDEC opened at $30.00 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

