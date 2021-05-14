Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of WY opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

