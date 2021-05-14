623 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

