Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAK. Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.81. 4,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,284. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

