NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Increased to $2.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.89.

NUVSF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 5,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,380. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

